Municipal Commissioner To Maximum Tree Plantation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

Municipal Commissioner to maximum tree plantation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Municipal Commissioner of Sukkur Pir Illahi Bux on Monday said that all necessary measures will be taken in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides cleaning of roads and flyovers, maximum tree plantation will also be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to problems of the people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned. He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

Pir Illahi Bux also instructed the officers to ensure mutual

