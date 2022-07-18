Municipal Commissioner urges officers, staff to remove stagnant water

Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Monday directed the corporation's officers and staff to carry out dewatering in the areas which had become partially submerged by the rainwater

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Monday directed the corporation's officers and staff to carry out dewatering in the areas which had become partially submerged by the rainwater.

According to HMC's spokesman, after Sunday night's torrential downpour Shafiq visited various localities in the city and Latifabad, and directed the staff to remove stagnant water from the areas using dewatering pumps.

The spokesman said that the municipal commissioner also asked the staff to carry out fumigation in all the areas to contain the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.