UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Urges Officers, Staff To Remove Stagnant Water

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Municipal Commissioner urges officers, staff to remove stagnant water

Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Monday directed the corporation's officers and staff to carry out dewatering in the areas which had become partially submerged by the rainwater

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Monday directed the corporation's officers and staff to carry out dewatering in the areas which had become partially submerged by the rainwater.

According to HMC's spokesman, after Sunday night's torrential downpour Shafiq visited various localities in the city and Latifabad, and directed the staff to remove stagnant water from the areas using dewatering pumps.

The spokesman said that the municipal commissioner also asked the staff to carry out fumigation in all the areas to contain the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Biden's Economic Approval Rating at 30%, Lower Tha ..

Biden's Economic Approval Rating at 30%, Lower Than Nadirs for Trump and Obama - ..

1 minute ago
 Norway's Yara Pledges $20Mln Worth of Fertilizer t ..

Norway's Yara Pledges $20Mln Worth of Fertilizer to Help 100,000 African Farmers ..

1 minute ago
 Egypt Ready to Supply Germany With Gas - President

Egypt Ready to Supply Germany With Gas - President

2 minutes ago
 AC seals 3 under construction plazas in anti-dengu ..

AC seals 3 under construction plazas in anti-dengue drive

2 minutes ago
 Hamza, Marriyum Aurangzeb visit residence of Jugnu ..

Hamza, Marriyum Aurangzeb visit residence of Jugnu Mohsin for condolence

5 minutes ago
 12 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

12 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.