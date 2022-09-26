Municipal Commissioner visits mosques, Imambargah, seminaries to check cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Fakhir Shakir visited various mosques, Imambargah and seminaries here on Monday to check cleanliness.

The HMC's spokesman informed that the MC directed the staff to maintain cleanliness in the neighborhoods as the people would gather at the places of worship to observe the holy month of Rabi-ul- Awal by organizing naat recitation events and taking out rallies.

He asked the concerned officials to ensure daily disposal of solid waste as well as fumigation in all the areas.

The spokesman said during the visit the MC also supervised the solid waste collection and disposal exercises.