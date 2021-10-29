UrduPoint.com

Municipal Committee Held Its First Meeting On Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:01 PM

First meeting of Municipal Committee (MC) Alipur was convened here Friday under chairmanship of Usman Haider after restoration of local bodies on Supreme Court's direction

It was mutually agreed to resolve the city's issues with consensus, besides adopting concrete measures to improve beauty of the city.

Councillors discussed at length problems surfaced at their respective Constituencies.

The meeting pressed for the need of improving cleanliness at streets and roads with removing encroachments from city's markets and bazaars on daily basis.

MC chief Officer Chaudhary Khalid assured councillors and the chairman of every cooperation to improve progress of the city.

The meeting offered Fateha for four councillors and former MC chairman Alipur who have died in last two years.

