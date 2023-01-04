Municipal committee setup public park in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Municipal Committee Nawabshah has setup a public park near Bilawal sports Complex to provide entertainment facilities to the public.

THe DC said more new public parks are being setup in addition to the renovation of existing parks so that citizens could be provided with a better environment and entertainment facilities.