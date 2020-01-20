UrduPoint.com
Municipal Committee Tando Jam Passes Budget Of Rs264 Million, After Delay Of Around 6 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:29 PM

The Municipal Committee Tando Jam passed its budget of Rs264 million after delay of around 6 months here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Municipal Committee Tando Jam passed its budget of Rs264 million after delay of around 6 months here on Monday.

The budget, which was presented by the Chairman Mir Khan Muhammad Talpur, was unanimously approved in absence of 6 dissident members of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The budget set aside Rs49 million for the development expenditure while a large chunk of the budget will be spent on the non-development expenditure of salaries and pensions.

During the budget session the committee's Chairman rejected the Municipal Commissioner's decision of cancelling the contract awarded to a private contractor for maintaining cleanliness in the town.

The Chairman announced that the contractor would immediately resume the work.

"Some councilors and the Municipal Commissioner are creating hurdles in smooth functioning of the committee," he alleged while talking to the media later.

