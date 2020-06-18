Municipal Committee to plant 800 big trees in city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Municipal Committee of the city has decided to plant 800 big trees at city roads under the beautification plan.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the municipal Committee has started work to plant trees having more than six feet hight at City Park road.

The Committee has decided to plant more than 800 trees across the city at green belts and dividers.

This was said by Assistant Commissioner Shabir Dogar during his visit of City park road to review plantation work here on Thursday.

He said that district administration striving hard to make city clean and beautiful. He said that plantation of trees would be completed soon.