Municipal Committee's Temporary Employees Urge Salaries Issue To Be Resolved

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The temporary staff of Municipal Committee Nawabshah urged the authorities to resolve the issues related to the non-payment of their salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The temporary staff of Municipal Committee Nawabshah urged the authorities to resolve the issues related to the non-payment of their salaries.

The staff alleged that municipal committee had not yet paid their last month's salary.

Staff said that they were already facing the consequences of recent torrential rains as non-payment of salaries had aggravated their problems.

Later representatives of temporary staff met with Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 and presented their problems.

