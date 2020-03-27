Municipal continuous cleanliness operations in Sukkur

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is carrying out its cleanliness operations as per routine despite complete lockdown in the City here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is carrying out its cleanliness operations as per routine despite complete lockdown in the City here on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh said the SMC is taking extraordinary measures to ensure health and safety of its staff working in the head office and field.

The administration has provided personal protective equipment to its sanitary workers and managerial staff to safeguard their health.

The Operations team of SMC on regular basis is arranging individual counselling sessions at UC level to urge the sanitary workers to wear masks and gloves while working in the field. They are requested time and again to wash their hands properly and to avoid touching their face without washing hands.

