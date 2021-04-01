UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Corporation Committed To Provide Basic Facilities To People: Municipal Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:52 PM

Municipal Corporation committed to provide basic facilities to people: Municipal Commissioner

The Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Baloch Thursday said the Municipal Corporation was committed to provide basic facilities to the people without any discrimination

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Baloch Thursday said the Municipal Corporation was committed to provide basic facilities to the people without any discrimination.

Speaking at an open kutchery here he said many developments schemes had provided water supply and drainage system to the people of remote areas.

He said all the problems of the people will be solved at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

US Renews Travel Advisory on Ivory Coast Due to Hi ..

2 minutes ago

Past ice melts may have caused seas to rise 10 tim ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt to Parade 22 Royal Mummies Through Cairo in ..

2 minutes ago

US Sends New Osprey Tiltrotor Detachment for Afric ..

17 minutes ago

ETEA tests for recruitments of police officials, t ..

17 minutes ago

Timely watering of sunflower crop vital to get goo ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.