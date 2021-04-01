Municipal Corporation committed to provide basic facilities to people: Municipal Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

The Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Baloch Thursday said the Municipal Corporation was committed to provide basic facilities to the people without any discrimination

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Baloch Thursday said the Municipal Corporation was committed to provide basic facilities to the people without any discrimination.

Speaking at an open kutchery here he said many developments schemes had provided water supply and drainage system to the people of remote areas.

He said all the problems of the people will be solved at the grassroots level.