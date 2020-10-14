Municipal Corporation directed for better facilities at graveyards

The Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Wednesday directed the concerned department to arrange for cleaning and lighting on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the all graveyards of Sukkur to provide better facilities to people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Wednesday directed the concerned department to arrange for cleaning and lighting on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the all graveyards of Sukkur to provide better facilities to people.

He said drinking water facility with setting up of medical camps and deployment of city wardens around the graveyards for guidance of people and parking of vehicles should also be ensured on this occasion.

The Administrator Sukkur also appealed to the citizens to lodge the complaints in this regard so that action could be taken against concerned.

He also said to the Sukkur municipal corporations to arrange for proper cleaning and repairing of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction.