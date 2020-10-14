UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Corporation Directed For Better Facilities At Graveyards

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Municipal Corporation directed for better facilities at graveyards

The Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Wednesday directed the concerned department to arrange for cleaning and lighting on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the all graveyards of Sukkur to provide better facilities to people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Wednesday directed the concerned department to arrange for cleaning and lighting on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the all graveyards of Sukkur to provide better facilities to people.

He said drinking water facility with setting up of medical camps and deployment of city wardens around the graveyards for guidance of people and parking of vehicles should also be ensured on this occasion.

The Administrator Sukkur also appealed to the citizens to lodge the complaints in this regard so that action could be taken against concerned.

He also said to the Sukkur municipal corporations to arrange for proper cleaning and repairing of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Water Vehicles Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Over 1.5 million students compete for 5th edition ..

20 minutes ago

CBUAE withdraws AED10.9 bn in excess liquidity dur ..

35 minutes ago

Sufficient flour available on subsidized rates: AJ ..

17 seconds ago

S.Sudan government, rebels agree to work towards c ..

19 seconds ago

McKennie positive sends Juve back into isolation

22 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan for expediting wor ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.