Municipal Corporation, district admin organize 'National Naat Conference'

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the district administration organized a 'National Naat Conference' at its premises here on Wednesday.

Popular Naat Khawan, Muhammad Hussain Memon of Karachi and others from across the country participated in the conference.

Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Ahtsham Anwar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Japa were chief guests on the occasion.

Former mayor Syed Aqeel Anjum Hashmi, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Muhammad Asif and a large number of other officials were also present.