Municipal Corporation Employees Federation meets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of Supreme Council of All Pakistan Municipal Corporation Employees Federation held with its Central President, Khalid Alwi here.

Addressing the meeting, Khalid Alwi and other leaders demanded of the government to notify 25 percent special allowance for employees of Municipal Corporations and other municipalities.

They said that prices of essential items and groceries had increased, due to which employees of the municipalities were forced to suffer difficulties. They said that meager salaries of the employees were notenough to meet their expenses. They also sought more facilitiesfor the employees.