(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad has auctioned four model bazaars in the city.

According to Municipal Regulation Officer Malik Ashraf, model bazaar at Kalim Shaheed colony was auctioned in Rs940,000.

Riaz Shahid Chowk bazaar in Rs226,000; Iron Market bazaar in Rs510,000 and Haseeb Shaheed Park bazaar was auctioned in Rs105,000.