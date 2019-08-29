Municipal Corporation meeting reviews Muharram arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Municipal Corporation presided over by Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu held here on Thursday.

The chair was briefed about repairing of Muharram processions routes in the city.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed to remove encroachments and install street lights on routes.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Director Development Waqas Khakwani, AC Khawaja Umair, CEO MC Muhammad Iqbal and others were also present.