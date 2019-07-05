UrduPoint.com
Municipal Corporation Multan Launches Crackdown On Wall Chalking

Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:41 PM

The municipal corporation (MC) started a crackdown against wall chalking in the district under the beautification plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The municipal corporation (MC) started a crackdown against wall chalking in the district under the beautification plan.

Different teams of the municipal corporation launched the crackdown at Chowk Kumharanwala, Shujabad Road and other areas besides taking various banners and posters into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed said the crackdown was being launched on daily basis and wall chalking had been removed from various roads.

He said strict action would be taken against violators without any discrimination, adding, the city would be made beautiful under the plan.

