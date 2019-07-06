Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi collects Rs. 21,46,40,000 revenue in one year

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has collected a revenue of Rs 21,46,40,000 during the year 2018-19 in shape of commercialization and building fee

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has collected a revenue of Rs 21,46,40,000 during the year 2018-19 in shape of commercialization and building fee.

According to available data, MCR recovered amounting Rs 18,59,90,362 in shape of commercialization while the civic agency has recovered amounting Rs 2,86,49,655 from building sides, adding, the amount is more than the set target an official told APP.

Furthermore, during last three month MCR carried out operation against illegal construction in Khybane Sir Syed Sector V-B and demolished the illegal gate.

Similarly, MCR conducted operation against illegal structure and demolished first floor in the area of Pirwadhi and stopped the construction work.

MCR also sealed various shops in workshopi Mohallah in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi while two shutter were also removed in Kartarpura. MCR warned that the enforcement staff would continue the operation and violators would be fined besides confiscating their goods.