Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Confiscates Three Truckloads Of Goods

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Ganj Mandi, Double Road, Iqbal Road, Kurri Road, Band Khanna Road, Murree Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

He said the enforcement staff would continue operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.

More Stories From Pakistan

