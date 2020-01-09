Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi confiscates three truckloads of goods

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive has confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive has confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Murree Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat road, Commercial market and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

The spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue its operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.