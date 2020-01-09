UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Confiscates Three Truckloads Of Goods

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:16 PM

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi confiscates three truckloads of goods

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive has confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive has confiscated three truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Murree Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat road, Commercial market and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

The spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue its operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.

Related Topics

Murree Road Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

2 minutes ago

Masood praises performance of AJK Ombudsman

6 minutes ago

OIC Meeting to Finalize Internal Regulations Of Wo ..

16 minutes ago

King of Bahrain Receives OIC Secretary General

17 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions performance and existence of CI ..

22 minutes ago

Aliya Riaz leads PCB Blasters to 25-run win

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.