Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Confiscates Two Truckloads Of Goods

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi confiscates two truckloads of goods

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its encroachment drive on Wednesday confiscated two truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its encroachment drive on Wednesday confiscated two truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids at Murree Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat road, Commercial market and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed, who were indulged in encroachments.

He said the enforcement staff would continue the operation which aimed to fine and confiscated goods of the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

