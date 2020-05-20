Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi confiscates two truckloads of goods during anti-encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its anti-encroachment drive confiscated two truckload of goods from different areas of the city.

According to an official, the MCR teams conducted raids in Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed on encroachers.

He said the enforcement staff would continue the operation against the violators and fine would imposed on them and their goods to be confiscated.