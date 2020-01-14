Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi demolishes three story building

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) in its crackdown against illegal constructions Tuesday demolished a three-story building in an area of Raja Bazar

An official told APP that the MCR's Building Control Wing demolished a three-story building in the area of Purana Qila for constructing in illegal manner and for not submitting building plan.

MCR was actively conducting continuous operations against illegal commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other encroachments within the jurisdiction of the Authority, the official added.

Strict directives had been issued to all the controllers of buildings to expedite the demolition campaign against those who had still not submitted the building plans, he added.