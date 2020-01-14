UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Demolishes Three Story Building

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi demolishes three story building

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) in its crackdown against illegal constructions Tuesday demolished a three-story building in an area of Raja Bazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) in its crackdown against illegal constructions Tuesday demolished a three-story building in an area of Raja Bazar.

An official told APP that the MCR's Building Control Wing demolished a three-story building in the area of Purana Qila for constructing in illegal manner and for not submitting building plan.

MCR was actively conducting continuous operations against illegal commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other encroachments within the jurisdiction of the Authority, the official added.

Strict directives had been issued to all the controllers of buildings to expedite the demolition campaign against those who had still not submitted the building plans, he added.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

4 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

17 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

23 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

26 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.