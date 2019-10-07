Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi directed to launch grand operation against illegal construction

(@imziishan)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to launch a grand operation against illegal construction in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to launch a grand operation against illegal construction in the city.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the MCR chief officer to present a comprehensive report about illegal buildings whether completed or under construction so that the inspector concerned could be held responsible for the illegal activity.

He also instructed the authorities to remove encroachments from all the city areas, besides launching a special operation without any discrimination against the land grabbers.

The MCR officers were also directed to launch development projects, particularly repair and reconstruction of roads in consultation with the elected public representatives.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez, Member Provincial Assembly Ijaz Khan Jazi, Director Development Nazia Pervaiz Sadhan, Deputy Director Development, Fazal Sher, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khawaja Imran Safdar and other MCR officers.

The MCR chief officer while briefing the meeting, said the MCR had development funds amounting to Rs 500 million for 92 union councils. The funds would be spent for repair work of different roads, street lights and manhole covers, he added.

He said the MCR was making efforts to remove encroachments from different city areas while a comprehensive report would be presented in the next meeting about all illegal buildings and structures.