Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi gears up for Muharram arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) is making arrangements for the smooth passage of Muharram processions from different city ways.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of MCR Amjad Dhillon told APP that street lights were being made functional, especially from where major mourning processions would pass such as Iqbal Road, Raja Bazar, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid road, Imambara road, Kartar Pura and Satellite town.

He said that Youm-e-Ashur processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras, and a control room had been set up at the MCR office.

Amjad said that the holidays of essential MCR staff had been cancelled on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

He said that he was in contact with the leaders of the Shia community to ensure adequate arrangements for the convenience of the mourners.

