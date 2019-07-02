Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) collects Rs21,46,40,000 revenue during year 2018-19

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has collected a revenue of Rs21,46,40,000 during the year 2018-19 in shape of Commercialization and building fee

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has collected a revenue of Rs21,46,40,000 during the year 2018-19 in shape of Commercialization and building fee.

According to available data, MCR recovered amounting Rs18,59,90,362 in shape of Commercialization while the civic agency has recovered amounting Rs2,86,49,655 from building sides, which the amounting Rs2,59,90,362 is beyond the set target an official told APP here on Tuesday.

Furthermore, during last three month MCR carried out operation against illegal construction in Khybane Sir Syed Sector V-B and demolished the illegal gate.

Similarly, MCR conducted operation against illegal structure and demolished first floor in the area of Pirwadhi and stopped the construction work.

MCR also sealed various shops in workshopi Mohallah in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi while two shutter were also removed in Kartarpura.

MCR warned that the enforcement staff would continue the operation against rules violators and they would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.