Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Confiscates Two Truckloads Of Goods

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) confiscates two truckloads of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Tuesday under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated two truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that the teams of MCR conducted raids in Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Commercial Market, Murree Road and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors while fines were also imposed on the encroachers.

Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue its operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.

More Stories From Pakistan

