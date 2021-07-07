Municipal Corporation sealed 17 unauthorized housing colonies in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Municipal Corporation launched crackdown, sealed 17 illegal housing colonies in line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Muhammad Umar Farooq along with Municipal Corporation sealed 17 illegal housing colonies including Rizwan Town, Gulshan islam, Gulberg Azeem, Gulberg housing schemes and Farhan Town were sealed.

The builders of these illegal colonies have amassed millions of rupees by selling plots illegally despite of declaring these housing colonies as illegal.

The action, against 20 more illegal housing colonies which falls in the limits of Municipal Corporation, was also expected soon.