Municipal Corporation Sialkot Launches Crackdown On Encroachments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, the Municipal Corporation Sialkot under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, has launched a crackdown against encroachments.
Marble stones temporary and permanent encroachments and temporary roof shades were encroached on Jammu Road were demolished.
Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched against temporary and permanent encroachments.
Under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Ejaz Hussain Malik, Mustansar Hussain Incharge Encroachments, Omar Shahzad Enforcement Inspector and encroachment staff, the marble stone owners have been strictly instructed to keep their material inside their shops and the operation will continue until the encroachments are completely eliminated.
She said that the shopkeepers and encroachers should remove their encroachments on their own, otherwise the encroachments will be demolished and cases and fines will also be filed.
Recent Stories
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Municipal Corporation Sialkot launches crackdown on encroachments59 seconds ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri1 minute ago
-
Commissioner, RPO brief 42nd mid-career management course delegation on regional progress1 minute ago
-
Power shutdown notice for Jan251 minute ago
-
Agricultural tube wells being solarized in Balochistan: Senate body told1 minute ago
-
KMU hosts seminar on Self-Accountability2 minutes ago
-
Ministry introducing affordable housing through advanced construction techniques: Riaz Hussain Pirza ..2 minutes ago
-
KP assembly body criticizes apathy of bureaucracy in attending its meeting11 minutes ago
-
Three injured as vehicle overturns11 minutes ago
-
Light rain turns weather cold11 minutes ago
-
Traders’ role vital for economic stability: commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Secretary orders all districts to take strict action against illegal occupants11 minutes ago