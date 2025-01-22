Open Menu

Municipal Corporation Sialkot Launches Crackdown On Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Municipal Corporation Sialkot launches crackdown on encroachments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, the Municipal Corporation Sialkot under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, has launched a crackdown against encroachments.

Marble stones temporary and permanent encroachments and temporary roof shades were encroached on Jammu Road were demolished.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched against temporary and permanent encroachments.

Under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Ejaz Hussain Malik, Mustansar Hussain Incharge Encroachments, Omar Shahzad Enforcement Inspector and encroachment staff, the marble stone owners have been strictly instructed to keep their material inside their shops and the operation will continue until the encroachments are completely eliminated.

She said that the shopkeepers and encroachers should remove their encroachments on their own, otherwise the encroachments will be demolished and cases and fines will also be filed.

Recent Stories

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water securi ..

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait

1 minute ago
 UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

16 minutes ago
 DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution ..

DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

31 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

31 minutes ago
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

46 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

1 hour ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

1 hour ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan