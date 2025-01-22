Municipal Corporation Sialkot launches crackdown on encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, the Municipal Corporation Sialkot under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, has launched a crackdown against encroachments.

Marble stones temporary and permanent encroachments and temporary roof shades were encroached on Jammu Road were demolished.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched against temporary and permanent encroachments.

Under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Ejaz Hussain Malik, Mustansar Hussain Incharge Encroachments, Omar Shahzad Enforcement Inspector and encroachment staff, the marble stone owners have been strictly instructed to keep their material inside their shops and the operation will continue until the encroachments are completely eliminated.

She said that the shopkeepers and encroachers should remove their encroachments on their own, otherwise the encroachments will be demolished and cases and fines will also be filed.