Municipal Corporation Starts Arrangements For Muharram

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has started arrangements to observe the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam in a most befitting manner.

MCF spokesman said here on Monday that the Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed during a meeting directed the MCF officers for finalizing Muharram arrangements well before time.

She also directed to remove all kinds of wall-chalking in addition to ensuring working of sewerage system and cleanliness of procession routes.

Hence,the Chief Officer MCF,Muhammad Zubair Watto assigned task to the MCF officers and directed them to complete with on priority basis as no lethargy,negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in it, spokesman added.

