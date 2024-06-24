Municipal Corporation Starts Arrangements For Muharram
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has started arrangements to observe the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam in a most befitting manner.
MCF spokesman said here on Monday that the Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed during a meeting directed the MCF officers for finalizing Muharram arrangements well before time.
She also directed to remove all kinds of wall-chalking in addition to ensuring working of sewerage system and cleanliness of procession routes.
Hence,the Chief Officer MCF,Muhammad Zubair Watto assigned task to the MCF officers and directed them to complete with on priority basis as no lethargy,negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in it, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two under-custody robber injured in Police encounter near Phoolnagar19 minutes ago
-
Kubix Club partners with UNWTO for tourism exchange19 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held19 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother over domestic dispute:39 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister inaugurates 49th INSC on Physics39 minutes ago
-
DC warns price control magistrates over poor performance39 minutes ago
-
22,976 women widowed by Indian troops in IIOJK since 198959 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar lauds Pakistani women's contributions in diplomacy59 minutes ago
-
OEC to export nurses staff to Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Open court under wafaqi mohtasib to be held on June 26:1 hour ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, three injured in accident1 hour ago
-
Minor's body found from canal1 hour ago