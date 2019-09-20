Municipal Corporation takes steps to make Multan, the city of lights

On the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu, the Municipal Corporation has taken initiatives to make functional the street lights at union council level in the city

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu, the Municipal Corporation has taken initiatives to make functional the street lights at union council level in the city.

The Commissioner said that survey regarding restoration of street lights in the city had been completed.

He added that 250 out of 444 lights at eight flyovers in the city were made functional while remaining 194 lights were being made functional.

Similarly, 1,056 out of 1,396 lights of main roads had been made functional while remaining 340 were being restored after maintenance. He said that street lights would be made functional and installed at 5,744 points of 68 urban union councils.