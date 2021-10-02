UrduPoint.com

Municipal Corporation To Arrange Better Facilities At Graveyards

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:33 PM

Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh has directed the concerned department to arrange for cleaning and lighting on the 12th Rabi-ul- Awaal in the all graveyards of Sukkur

He said the corporation should ensure to provide better facilities to those people who visit these graveyards to offer prayer on the occasion of Eid- Milad-un-Nabi.

While visiting a graveyards here on Saturday, the drinking water facility with setting up of medical camps and deployment of city wardens around the graveyards for guidance of people and parking of vehicles should also be ensured on this occasion.

He also appealed to the citizens to lodge the complaints in this regard so that action could be taken against concerned.

He also said that the TMAs would arrange for proper cleaning and repairing of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction.

