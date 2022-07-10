UrduPoint.com

Municipal Corporation To Dispose Of 8,000 Ton Animals' Offal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Municipal Corporation to dispose of 8,000 ton animals' offal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Municipal Corporation Sargodha has set target to dispose of 8,000 ton offal of sacrificial animal during Eid-ul-Azha.

The corporation has finalized arrangements for cleanliness in the city on three days of Eid.

During the last Eid, 7,883 tons of animal waste was disposed of while 1100 workers had taken part in cleanliness operation, said Chief Executive officer Muhammad Tariq Proya while talking to media persons on Sunday after monitoring cleanliness operation across the district.

He said that 167 vehicles were taking part in the cleanliness of city on Eid-ul-Azha.

Proya said that 70 heavy vehicles and 34 loader rickshaws of the corporation were taking part in the cleanliness operation while 14 officers were monitoring the operation.

The cleanliness operation would start daily at 7 a.m. and continue till 7 p.m, he said and added that the corporation workers would be served with lunch in the field.

He said that the corporation's complaint center would remain open to register public complaints.

