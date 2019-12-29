Municipal corporation to recruit 60 workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Municipal Corporation Muzaffargarh will recruit 60 sewermen and workers to improve cleanliness arrangements in the city.

The recruitment will be made on temporary basis, said official sources.

The intending candidates will undergo a test and interview on Dec 31.

On the first of January, the recruited staff will perform duties.