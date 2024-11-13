Municipal election for 4 vacant seats on Nov 14

(@FahadShabbir)

Municipal elections will be held on 4 vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad on November 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Municipal elections will be held on 4 vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad on November 14.

DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that the elections for the vacant seats of Nawab Shah and Skrand (Chairman, Vice Chairman, District Council Member and General Member) will be held on Novenmber 14 (Thursday).

He said all arrangements including security have been completed and added that a total of 26 polling stations and 96 polling booths have been set up for the elections, including 7 male, 7 female and 12 joint polling stations, totaling 26 polling stations.

Out of 22 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 38 thousand 930 citizens will exercise their right to vote during the elections, including 20 thousand 928 men and women. 18 thousand 2 women voters are included.

APP/rzq/mwq