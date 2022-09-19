UrduPoint.com

Municipal Employees WSSC Staff Announce Strike Against Non-payment Of Salaries

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Municipal employees and staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WWSC) Bannu on Monday announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against non-payment of salaries from the last two months.

Talking to media, Provincial President of All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation Malik Naveed, General Secretary Zaheer Shafi and others said that the government was not paying salaries to municipal and WSSC employees from the last two months due to which they could not pay their utility bills, rent, fee of their children.

They said that there was no possibility of payment of salary of next month as well, adding that if the government would not address the issue they would extend their strike to other parts of the province.

They warned that during the protest municipal and WSSC staff would not do cleanliness of drainage lines, streets while water supply through them would also remain suspended for which the CEO WSSC Bannu who is also deputy commissioner would be responsible.

