UrduPoint.com

Municipal Facilities Being Provided During Ramzan Reviews

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan reviews

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday has directed to provide better municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur and other districts on the occasion of Youme- Ali and Shab-e-Barat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday has directed to provide better municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur and other districts on the occasion of Youme- Ali and Shab-e-Barat.

"Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards besides establishment of medical camps for visitors," he said while addressing a meeting at his office regarding reviewing the municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan-ul- Mubarak.

He said district municipal corporations should also ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled to reach graveyards of their loved ones.

TMA would make all-out cooperation with them in case they required machinery or manpower.

Commissioner Sukkur said the overflowing sewerage lines around mosques and graveyards should be repaired in cooperation with the relevant organizations on priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto informed the meeting that fragment spray would be carried out in all the graveyards under municipal administration before Asar prayer on the eve of Shab-e-Barat, while, water stalls and medical camps would also be established in central graveyards, he added.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur Prayer All

Recent Stories

France's Macron wades into debate over executive p ..

France's Macron wades into debate over executive pay

48 seconds ago
 Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

49 seconds ago
 MD Wasa want Rs 60 million recovery in April for p ..

MD Wasa want Rs 60 million recovery in April for payment of salaries, pension be ..

51 seconds ago
 Four Members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Terrorist Gro ..

Four Members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Terrorist Group Detained in Russia - FSB

54 seconds ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

14 minutes ago
 France's Macron wades into debate over executive p ..

France's Macron wades into debate over executive pay

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.