Municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan reviews

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday has directed to provide better municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur and other districts on the occasion of Youme- Ali and Shab-e-Barat.

"Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards besides establishment of medical camps for visitors," he said while addressing a meeting at his office regarding reviewing the municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan-ul- Mubarak.

He said district municipal corporations should also ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled to reach graveyards of their loved ones.

TMA would make all-out cooperation with them in case they required machinery or manpower.

Commissioner Sukkur said the overflowing sewerage lines around mosques and graveyards should be repaired in cooperation with the relevant organizations on priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto informed the meeting that fragment spray would be carried out in all the graveyards under municipal administration before Asar prayer on the eve of Shab-e-Barat, while, water stalls and medical camps would also be established in central graveyards, he added.