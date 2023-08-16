Open Menu

Municipal Graduate College wins first position in co-curricular activities

Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road has won the first position in co-curricular activities in connection with Independence Day, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road has won the first position in co-curricular activities in connection with Independence Day, here on Wednesday.

Osama Shah Rasool, a student of the Department of English, Municipal Graduate College, Jaranwala Road, won the first prize in English speech contest while Muhammad Talha Mustafa of the Department of Chemistry won the quiz competition under the supervision of Principal Dr.

Muhammad Alam held in the Government Graduate College Samanabad.

In photography competition, Rai Ali Murtaza won first position and Muhammad Abrar won first position in speeches. Muhammad Talha won first position in a painting competition. The principal of the institution congratulated the teachers and students for the outstanding position and especially the efforts of the director of student affairs.

