Municipal Libraries To Be Established In Every GB District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 08:43 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid took a great initiative to promote knowledge and study in the province and issued instructions to establish Municipal Libraries in every district.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the CM GB, in order to promote knowledge in GB and to attract people especially the youth, the CM called for the establishment of municipal libraries in all the districts.

As per decision, the spokesman said that relevant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will take steps to establish a Municipal Library.

He said that all other necessary facilities including internet would be provided in the municipal libraries.

He said that orders have been issued to all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the working hours of the library.

