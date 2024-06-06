Municipal Officers Directed Cleanliness On Eid Days
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday directed that the municipal officers should ensure their presence in the field for timely disposal of the hides of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said the chief officers of the municipal bodies should work in coordination with the officers of the district administration. “No negligence will be tolerated in providing a clean environment to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha", he added.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo, ADC, ACs, officers of the Revenue, food, Agriculture, Sukkur Municipal Corporation and others attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting3 minutes ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case3 minutes ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University13 minutes ago
-
"Laptops for All" scheme to be introduced; Rana Mashhood13 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts13 minutes ago
-
Eid ul-Azha slaughtering services' rate spark mixed reaction from public, butchers13 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang prepares for Digital Agriculture Statistics drive13 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges nation to prioritize food safety on World Food Safety Day13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance collaboration in agriculture, digital, green economy23 minutes ago
-
DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets23 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest wanted criminal23 minutes ago
-
Open court held to resolve public issues in Zhob23 minutes ago