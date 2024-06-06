Municipal officers directed cleanliness on Eid days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday directed that the municipal officers should ensure their presence in the field for timely disposal of the hides of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said the chief officers of the municipal bodies should work in coordination with the officers of the district administration. “No negligence will be tolerated in providing a clean environment to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha", he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo, ADC, ACs, officers of the Revenue, food, Agriculture, Sukkur Municipal Corporation and others attended the meeting.