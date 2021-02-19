Municipal officers directed to ensure cleanliness in respective areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub has directed all the regional and Tehsil municipal officers to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas especially on Friday.

Chairing a meeting in his office through video link, he directed twice a week washing of roads.

He said that notification has already been issued and all municipal officers must ensure washing of roads on Friday and twice a week washing in major cities.

He said that provision of basic civic amenities and ensuring cleanliness in cities is among priorities of government.

He directed officials to perform their duties with dedication and responsibility adding action would be taken against those found guilty of laxity and dereliction.