Municipal Officials Inspects Sweeping Work

Sun 23rd August 2020

Municipal officials inspects sweeping work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Municipal Officer, Sukkur, Atta Rehman on Sunday has said that road cleaning work with mechanized sweeping machines would continue in the all talukas of the Sukkur district while repairing of out-of-order machines was being done and more machines would hit the roads within two days.

On the directions of Mayor Sukkur, the Chief Municipal Officer Sukkur inspected the mechanized sweeping work at Karbala Mola areas. TMA Rohri and other officers concerned were also present.

He further said the TMA was making all efforts to provide better municipal services to the people of Sukkur.

