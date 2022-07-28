UrduPoint.com

Municipal Officials Should Ensure Performance: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Municipal officials should ensure performance: Administrator

In order to ensure the provision of the best municipal facilities to the people living in Municipality Kemari, employees should ensure the performance of their duties through mutual consultation and integrated strategy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to ensure the provision of the best municipal facilities to the people living in Municipality Kemari, employees should ensure the performance of their duties through mutual consultation and integrated strategy.

While presiding over the meeting of the municipal officers, the administrator gave these instructions to the municipal officers.

He also said that the encroachments should be removed as soon as possible within the boundaries of Kemari municipality.

During the rainy season, due to encroachment, problems are being faced in the drainage of rainwater, the added.

Related Topics

Best

Recent Stories

Hamilton leads affectionate tributes to retiring V ..

Hamilton leads affectionate tributes to retiring Vettel

15 seconds ago
 Air Chief confers Non Operational Military awards ..

Air Chief confers Non Operational Military awards upon PAF officers, JCOs

17 seconds ago
 CJCSC pays five-day official visit to South Africa ..

CJCSC pays five-day official visit to South Africa

18 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements regarding mons ..

Meeting held to review arrangements regarding monsoon, Muharram

19 seconds ago
 At least seven dead in floods near Tehran

At least seven dead in floods near Tehran

3 minutes ago
 FPCCI urge for women role to socio-economic develo ..

FPCCI urge for women role to socio-economic development of country

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.