Municipal officials should ensure performance: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to ensure the provision of the best municipal facilities to the people living in Municipality Kemari, employees should ensure the performance of their duties through mutual consultation and integrated strategy.

While presiding over the meeting of the municipal officers, the administrator gave these instructions to the municipal officers.

He also said that the encroachments should be removed as soon as possible within the boundaries of Kemari municipality.

During the rainy season, due to encroachment, problems are being faced in the drainage of rainwater, the added.