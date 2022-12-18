Municipal sanitary staff starts cleanliness drive in city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the municipal sanitary staff is ensuring the cleanliness and sanitation of city Nawabshah.

In this regard sanitary inspectors along with staff started the process sewerage lines of Union Council 6 and 8. The sanitary staff removed heavy garbage and panaflex sheets from sewerage lines to maintain the flow of sewage water.

DC in this regard has appealed to the general public to avoid throwing panaflex and other garbage material in sewerage lines, which causes blocking the lines and accumulates sewage in streets and roads.

DC said that the public shall cooperate with administration to keep their areas clean and shall inform sanitary inspectors, municipal or DC office administration in case they watch people throwing garbage in sewerage lines in order to initiate action against such persons.