Municipal Secretary for cleaning of city on Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Municipal Secretary Mir Dostain Khan Jamaldeni on Thursday said that the cleaning arrangements would be effective on the routes leading to mosques, Imam Bargahs and graveyards on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He expressed these views while talking to APP regarding Eid-ul- Fitr.

He said, "The holidays of the municipal employees have also been cancelled and they have been put on alert on duty with the aim to provide facilities to people on the occasion of Eid."He said sufficient arrangements would be made for cleanliness throughout the city, while special duties of the municipal staff were assigned on the routes going to mosques, Eid places, Imam Bargahon and graveyards for the facilitation of masses during the Eid-ul Fitr prayer and afterward.