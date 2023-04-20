UrduPoint.com

Municipal Secretary For Cleaning Of City On Eid-ul Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Municipal Secretary for cleaning of city on Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Municipal Secretary Mir Dostain Khan Jamaldeni on Thursday said that the cleaning arrangements would be effective on the routes leading to mosques, Imam Bargahs and graveyards on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He expressed these views while talking to APP regarding Eid-ul- Fitr.

He said, "The holidays of the municipal employees have also been cancelled and they have been put on alert on duty with the aim to provide facilities to people on the occasion of Eid."He said sufficient arrangements would be made for cleanliness throughout the city, while special duties of the municipal staff were assigned on the routes going to mosques, Eid places, Imam Bargahon and graveyards for the facilitation of masses during the Eid-ul Fitr prayer and afterward.

Related Topics

Holidays Alert Prayer

Recent Stories

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

8 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

15 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

16 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.