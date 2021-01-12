UrduPoint.com
Municipal Services Charges Tax, Charged Parking Main Source Of Income For KMC: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:03 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that Municipal Services Charges Tax and charged parking were main source of income for KMC and the revenue could be increased through proper use of these resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that Municipal Services Charges Tax and charged parking were main source of income for KMC and the revenue could be increased through proper use of these resources.

The Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Muttahida Workers Front led by its President Shahrukh Rizwan, said a statement.

Laeeq Ahmed payment of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation employees' salary on time is their topmost priority. The issues of employees would automatically be resolved if issues of Karachi are resolved, he added.

Senior MWF Senior Vice Chairman Naveed Khan and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that it was need of the hour that KMC officials and employees play their role in resolving issues of masses. "No doubt that Karachi faces multiple issues but the city is not left alone and all it need is attention," he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that works were underway for repairing and reconstruction of roads across the city for smooth flow of traffic.

He said that financial stability is essential for smooth running of affairs in any department.

He said that MUCT and charged parking departments were not utilized in well manner in the past that's why these departments could not generate the revenue.

"But now mechanism is being adopted to boost revenue of these departments. The measures are being taken not only to boost revenue but also to find new sources of income," the Administrator said.

Hailing fire fighters, Ahmed said that KMC fire brigade is commendable as the employees save lives and properties of the people by keeping their own lives at stake.

The Administrator said that fire brigade departments are given special importance across the world and we also want to make the department more efficient.

He also said that measures are being taken to issues resolve issues being faced by employees of KMC.

