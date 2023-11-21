Open Menu

Municipal Staff Protest Against Non-payment Of Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

The employees of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Tandojam boycotted work for 2 hours here on Tuesday as a token protest against non-payment of their salaries

The protest, led by Zubair Qureshi, Mir Hassan Mashori, Hameer Pisio, and Sajjad Lashari, staged a demonstration at the TMC office's main entrance gates.

They claimed that the TMC received an installment of Rs13.6 million from its Octroi Zilla Tax (OCT) in the months of

September and October, but still, the employees had not been paid their salaries for several months.

They also deplored that the offices of Chairman TMC, Chief Municipal Officer, Accounts, Admin, and Council Branch had been kept in Hyderabad city, which was far away from Tandojam, which was located on Hyderabad's border near Tando Allahyar district.

