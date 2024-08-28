Municipal staff to continue serve citizens on roads during rainfall: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) pokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities during the rain and had taken measures at every level.

Barrister Arslan directed the district administration officials to ensure the protection of lives and properties of people during rains.

He appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary outings during the rainy season and to stay away from electricity poles and other electronic installations to prevent any potential accidents.

Arslan said that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation had already completed preemptive preparations for drainage before the onset of the current rain spell, clearing all choking points in the stormwater drains, which helped maintain control over the situation during the rain.

The relevant town administration and other agencies were also in full contact.

He said, "All municipal staff, along with pumps and other machinery, will continue to serve the people on roads during the rainfall in the city."

He also appealed to citizens to support the administration in their drainage efforts during the current spell of rain.