Open Menu

Municipal Staff To Continue Serve Citizens On Roads During Rainfall: Barrister Arslan

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Municipal staff to continue serve citizens on roads during rainfall: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) pokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities during the rain and had taken measures at every level. 

Barrister Arslan directed the district administration officials to ensure the protection of lives and properties of people during rains

He appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary outings during the rainy season and to stay away from electricity poles and other electronic installations to prevent any potential accidents.

Arslan said that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation had already completed preemptive preparations for drainage before the onset of the current rain spell, clearing all choking points in the stormwater drains, which helped maintain control over the situation during the rain.

The relevant town administration and other agencies were also in full contact. 

He said, "All municipal staff, along with pumps and other machinery, will continue to serve the people on roads during the rainfall in the city."

He also appealed to citizens to support the administration in their drainage efforts during the current spell of rain.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Arslan Sukkur All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

6 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

6 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

7 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

7 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

7 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan