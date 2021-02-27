UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Waste Water Treatment Plant At Quaid E Azam Mausoleum Periphery Turns Partially Functional

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Municipal waste water treatment plant at Quaid e Azam mausoleum periphery turns partially functional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A municipal waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons, has turned partially functional at Quaid e Azam Mazar 's east peripheral area.

Resident Engineer, Quaid e Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB), Muhammad Arif addressing a ceremony to mark the occasion said the treatment plant would not only help solve challenges faced in watering the surrounding gardens but also conserve no less than 100,000 gallons of fresh water on almost daily basis.

He said conservation of fast diminishing fresh water needed urgent interventions for public benefit and QMMB on the basis of funds provided by National Heritage and Culture Division of the Federal government has attempted to play a role in this regard.

"QMMB with the support of concerned citizens and non governmental organization is also engaged in developing Jinnah Urban Forest, with 4000 trees and plants already grown there, and another 4000 in coming years thus providing Karachi a much needed green cover," he said while expressing his gratitude to the people for their support to the cause.

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad, the chief guest on the occasion said Jinnah Urban Forest is continuity of Prime Minister Imran Khan's " billion Tree Project" and also in accordance to his vision of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

Highlighting particular relevance of plantation in Karachi coupled with urban forest projects, she reminded that the heat wave experienced by the citizens of the metropolis a few years ago, led to several avoidable deaths.

Trees and plants were not only oxygen producers but also efficient source to counter the global warming challenge, said Ms. Amjad urging citizens to contribute towards the cause.

She particularly appreciated Shaukat Omari, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui, Ammara Javed, Komal Pervez, Asad.A.Khan, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Muhammad Arif for their support to the cause.

The chief guest emphasized that the water treatment plant and Jinnah Urban Forest project in the east peripheral area of Mazar e Quaid must be owned by the citizens as a mark of respect and gratitude to the father of nation, Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Earlier, the 91st QMMB meeting was held during which series of decisions were taken with regard to maintenance of father of nations's mausoleum complex.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Quaid E Azam Heat Wave National University Government Billion

Recent Stories

27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan's invincible d ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperat ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

22 minutes ago

Drug peddler held,drugs recovered in rajanpur

10 minutes ago

UNSC calls for cease-fires to speed up coronavirus ..

10 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan for strict action on hoarding ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.