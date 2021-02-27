Municipal waste water treatment plant at Quaid e Azam mausoleum periphery turns partially functional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A municipal waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons, has turned partially functional at Quaid e Azam Mazar 's east peripheral area.

Resident Engineer, Quaid e Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB), Muhammad Arif addressing a ceremony to mark the occasion said the treatment plant would not only help solve challenges faced in watering the surrounding gardens but also conserve no less than 100,000 gallons of fresh water on almost daily basis.

He said conservation of fast diminishing fresh water needed urgent interventions for public benefit and QMMB on the basis of funds provided by National Heritage and Culture Division of the Federal government has attempted to play a role in this regard.

"QMMB with the support of concerned citizens and non governmental organization is also engaged in developing Jinnah Urban Forest, with 4000 trees and plants already grown there, and another 4000 in coming years thus providing Karachi a much needed green cover," he said while expressing his gratitude to the people for their support to the cause.

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad, the chief guest on the occasion said Jinnah Urban Forest is continuity of Prime Minister Imran Khan's " billion Tree Project" and also in accordance to his vision of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

Highlighting particular relevance of plantation in Karachi coupled with urban forest projects, she reminded that the heat wave experienced by the citizens of the metropolis a few years ago, led to several avoidable deaths.

Trees and plants were not only oxygen producers but also efficient source to counter the global warming challenge, said Ms. Amjad urging citizens to contribute towards the cause.

She particularly appreciated Shaukat Omari, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui, Ammara Javed, Komal Pervez, Asad.A.Khan, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Muhammad Arif for their support to the cause.

The chief guest emphasized that the water treatment plant and Jinnah Urban Forest project in the east peripheral area of Mazar e Quaid must be owned by the citizens as a mark of respect and gratitude to the father of nation, Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Earlier, the 91st QMMB meeting was held during which series of decisions were taken with regard to maintenance of father of nations's mausoleum complex.