Municipal workers hail removal of Chairman WSSP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :All Municipal Workers Union Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) Peshawar on Sunday hailed the decision of the board of Directors (BoD) of the company for removal of chairman Rizwan Bangash from his office.

In a statement issued here, Riaz Khan and Abid Sohail, chairman and general secretary of the union said that the Rizwan Bangash was not qualified for the post as since he has assumed charge the office, the employees were facing the problems and was responsible for bringing employees of the company on roads.

Rizwan Bangash, a defeated candidate of PTI for the office of City Mayor Peshawar, who was imposed on the company is an anti-employee's person and pushing the company towards hardships, saying his all decisions are against the law and constitution.