Open Menu

Municipal Workers To Strike On April 30 Across KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Municipal workers to strike on April 30 across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The United Municipal Workers Union (Capital Metropolitan and All TMAs Registered CBA) has announced full support for the April 30 protest called by the All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation.

Union President Ismail Khan and General Secretary Syed Waqar Shah, along with other cabinet members, stated that the protest is against the stoppage of the 20% deputation allowance and the persistent negligence of municipal workers’ salary and pension issues by the Local Government Department.

In a press statement, union leaders criticized the audit department for misinterpreting deputation policies and undermining employees’ rights, warning that sanitation companies were now facing collapse due to legal flaws.

The union announced that all municipal services would be suspended in Peshawar and six other cities on April 30. They apologized to citizens for the inconvenience but blamed the authorities for forcing workers into protest.

They urged government officials to engage in dialogue before the strike, warning that services would remain suspended until their demands are met. The protest will be led by provincial leader Malik Naveed Awan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

12 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

12 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

12 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

12 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

12 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

12 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

12 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

12 hours ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan