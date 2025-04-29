Municipal Workers To Strike On April 30 Across KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The United Municipal Workers Union (Capital Metropolitan and All TMAs Registered CBA) has announced full support for the April 30 protest called by the All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation.
Union President Ismail Khan and General Secretary Syed Waqar Shah, along with other cabinet members, stated that the protest is against the stoppage of the 20% deputation allowance and the persistent negligence of municipal workers’ salary and pension issues by the Local Government Department.
In a press statement, union leaders criticized the audit department for misinterpreting deputation policies and undermining employees’ rights, warning that sanitation companies were now facing collapse due to legal flaws.
The union announced that all municipal services would be suspended in Peshawar and six other cities on April 30. They apologized to citizens for the inconvenience but blamed the authorities for forcing workers into protest.
They urged government officials to engage in dialogue before the strike, warning that services would remain suspended until their demands are met. The protest will be led by provincial leader Malik Naveed Awan.
